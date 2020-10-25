Margie Marquez











Margie Marquez age 77, passed away on October 18, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Survived by three daughters; Brenda Padilla (Mike), Sandra Griego ( Clyde), and Lisa Coca (Mark). Grandchildren; Ashley, Dominic, Robert, Demi and Jovan. Great- grandchildren; Ezekiel Elliana, Lucia, Brandon, and Micah. Sisters; Helen, MaryJane, Alice and Laura. Life time resident of Carnuel.



Due to COVID restrictions a private burial will take place. Mass of Christian burial and rosary will be celebrated at a later date.



Our family would like to acknowledge with gratitude the loving care provided by Armada Hospice and BeeHive Homes of ABQ West.





