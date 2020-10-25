1/1
Margie Marquez
Margie Marquez





Margie Marquez age 77, passed away on October 18, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survived by three daughters; Brenda Padilla (Mike), Sandra Griego ( Clyde), and Lisa Coca (Mark). Grandchildren; Ashley, Dominic, Robert, Demi and Jovan. Great- grandchildren; Ezekiel Elliana, Lucia, Brandon, and Micah. Sisters; Helen, MaryJane, Alice and Laura. Life time resident of Carnuel.

Due to COVID restrictions a private burial will take place. Mass of Christian burial and rosary will be celebrated at a later date.

Our family would like to acknowledge with gratitude the loving care provided by Armada Hospice and BeeHive Homes of ABQ West.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
