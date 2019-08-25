Margie McGuire

Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
CityLights Church
9577 Osuna Rd NE Suite G
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Margie McGuire



Margie McGuire, beloved mother,

grandmother, great-

grandmother,

teacher, and

friend, passed

away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the young age of 86. She raised six children,

many grandchil-

dren, and spent

29 years as a pre-school

teacher at the Heights

YMCA. She spent her entire life caring for and helping others. Most recently, she spent the past decade driving her friends to appointments, bingo, and various events. She will be deeply missed by her family and

all who knew her.

Margie chose to be cremated;

funeral services

will be held at

11:00 am on

Thursday,

August 29, 2019

at the CityLights Church, 9577

Osuna Rd NE

Suite G, Albu-

querque, NM 87111. Flowers may be sent to the

church, or donations in

Margie's honor can be

made to Animal Humane New Mexico, the , or CityLights Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
