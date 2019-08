Margie McGuireMargie McGuire, beloved mother,grandmother, great-grandmother,teacher, andfriend, passedaway on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the young age of 86. She raised six children,many grandchil-dren, and spent29 years as a pre-schoolteacher at the HeightsYMCA. She spent her entire life caring for and helping others. Most recently, she spent the past decade driving her friends to appointments, bingo, and various events. She will be deeply missed by her family andall who knew her.Margie chose to be cremated;funeral serviceswill be held at11:00 am onThursday,August 29, 2019at the CityLights Church, 9577Osuna Rd NESuite G, Albu-querque, NM 87111. Flowers may be sent to thechurch, or donations inMargie's honor can bemade to Animal Humane New Mexico, the , or CityLights Church.