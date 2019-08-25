Margie McGuire
Margie McGuire, beloved mother,
grandmother, great-
grandmother,
teacher, and
friend, passed
away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the young age of 86. She raised six children,
many grandchil-
dren, and spent
29 years as a pre-school
teacher at the Heights
YMCA. She spent her entire life caring for and helping others. Most recently, she spent the past decade driving her friends to appointments, bingo, and various events. She will be deeply missed by her family and
all who knew her.
Margie chose to be cremated;
funeral services
will be held at
11:00 am on
Thursday,
August 29, 2019
at the CityLights Church, 9577
Osuna Rd NE
Suite G, Albu-
querque, NM 87111. Flowers may be sent to the
church, or donations in
Margie's honor can be
made to Animal Humane New Mexico, the , or CityLights Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019