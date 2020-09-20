Margo Jean Chamberlain







Margo Jean Chamberlain, known for saying again and again that she wanted to be "happy, healthy, happy, healthy, dead" died September 11, 2020.



Margo was born on October 21, 1943 in Akron, OH to Richard Knollin Chamberlain and Margaret Eleanor Fisher Chamberlain. After she was graduated from Buchtel High School (1961), she earned her BA from Muskingum College, New Concord, OH (1965), spent her junior year (1963/64) at The Institute for American Universities in Aix-en-Provence, France, and earned a MLS from the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana (1967), and was ordained into the Divine Science ministry June 1998 by Brooks Divinity School in Denver, Colorado.



Margo is survived by her stepson, Billy Pepper and his family as well as her nephew, Philippe Knollin Chamberlain and her niece, Mallory Lozano Chamberlain.



Margo's life was significantly influenced by the book "Your Money or Your Life" by Joe Dominguez and Vicki Robin, Werner Erhard, Gurumayi, Emma Curtis Hopkins, Brooks Divinity School, Abraham's Law of Attraction and Access Consciousness which taught her to live into the question. She never stopped asking: "What else is possible?" and "How does it get better than this?"



Margo came into her own authentic self as an elder. She is best remembered for gathering people in her home to learn, discuss and question the difficult subjects of aging, money and death. She shared her resources generously and truly loved her friends.



Her body has been cremated and a memorial celebration will be scheduled in the future. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Tricklock Theatre Co., 808 Lead Ave. SW,



Albuquerque, NM 87102.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store