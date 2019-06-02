Marguerite Greig Swanson

Obituary
Marguerite "Mimi" Greig Swanson



Marguerite

"Mimi" Swanson

passed away

peacefully on

Tuesday April 30, 2019. She was

born on March

24, 1950, in Munich, Germany,

to Colonel Arthur Swanson and his wife Marguerite Swanson. Mimi is survived by her twin brother Mark

Swanson (Kathleen),

her sister Barbara

Albright, and three

nephews. She was

preceded in death by

her parents, and

her brothers

Michael and

John. Mimi was a

very generous

person, and

rarely met

anyone who

remained a

stranger.

Cremation

has taken place.

In memory of

Mimi's life,

donations may be

made to her favorite

charities: Desert Springs

Church Missions, or the

Animal Humane Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
