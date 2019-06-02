Marguerite "Mimi" Greig Swanson
Marguerite
"Mimi" Swanson
passed away
peacefully on
Tuesday April 30, 2019. She was
born on March
24, 1950, in Munich, Germany,
to Colonel Arthur Swanson and his wife Marguerite Swanson. Mimi is survived by her twin brother Mark
Swanson (Kathleen),
her sister Barbara
Albright, and three
nephews. She was
preceded in death by
her parents, and
her brothers
Michael and
John. Mimi was a
very generous
person, and
rarely met
anyone who
remained a
stranger.
Cremation
has taken place.
In memory of
Mimi's life,
donations may be
made to her favorite
charities: Desert Springs
Church Missions, or the
Animal Humane Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019