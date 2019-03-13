Margueritte "Mariwade" Douglas
Margueritte "Mariwade" Douglas, 93, passed
away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
She is survived by her grandson, Joshua Douglas (Nicole); granddaughter, Kate
Douglas (Phillip);
her daughter-in-law, Janeen
Counts; her brother, William McIlroy; and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William K. Douglas; and her son, Michael Wade Douglas. Mariwade was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Tanoan Women's Golf Association. She was an active member of the Nancy Floyd Hayworth Foundation. Mrs.
Douglas and her husband had a fascinating life together. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at
Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd SE. Memorial contributions may be made to GIVE KIDS the WORLD, 210 S Bass Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746, 407-396-1114. Please visit our online guestbook for
Mariwade at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 13, 2019