Maria Blasa "Pat" Garcia-Haslett
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Blasa Garcia-Haslett.
Maria Blasa "Pat" Garcia-Haslett, Age 77, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 3, 1942, to Jose and Angelita Garcia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert LeRoy Haslett.
Maria is survived by her loving children, Yvette, Eddie, and Tim Dodson; grandchildren, Stephanie, Angelica, Brittany, Elijah and Evan ; great grandchildren, Serena, Carter, Kinsley, Christopher, and Jaxson.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Contributions may be given in Maria's honor to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 891-9192
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 13, 2019