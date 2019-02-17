Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Colella. View Sign

Maria Colella







Maria Colella, 82, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She entered this world in 1936 in Italy born to Benedetto and Angela Lattanzio. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Peterson and husband,



Edwin, Maria Marcon and husband, John; son, Jack Colella and wife, Maria; her nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends. Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Felice of 63 years; siblings; and her granddaughter, Gabriella Colella. Maria loved crocheting, coloring and being at the lake. Maria was a longtime member of The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Maria will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Friends may visit Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Rosary will be recited on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Interment will follow the services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maria's name to The Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Maria at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Maria ColellaMaria Colella, 82, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She entered this world in 1936 in Italy born to Benedetto and Angela Lattanzio. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Peterson and husband,Edwin, Maria Marcon and husband, John; son, Jack Colella and wife, Maria; her nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends. Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Felice of 63 years; siblings; and her granddaughter, Gabriella Colella. Maria loved crocheting, coloring and being at the lake. Maria was a longtime member of The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Maria will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Friends may visit Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Rosary will be recited on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Interment will follow the services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maria's name to The Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Maria at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close