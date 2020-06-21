Maria D. Espinoza







Maria D.



Espinoza, age 71, returned home



to the heavenly kingdom on June 11, 2020. She



was preceded in death by her parents Ignacio and Petra Garcia and two brothers, Aurelio and



Louie. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and sister. She spent her life making all those around her smile. She was known as everyone's favorite aunt, sister, grandma and friend. She took such great care of those around her. She was a hard worker for the majority of her life busy running around until she couldn't anymore due to cancer. She leaves behind a son, three daughters and seven grandchildren in the care of their father, Frank Rivera. She joins her husband Juan Espinoza and leaves behind a step-daughter with four step-sons with 10 grandchildren. Her bright smile will be missed for she shined and allowed all those to shine around her.



Services will be held in Las Cruces on June 26, at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Viewing starting at 10, Rosary to follow at 10:30, Mass to follow at 11. In complying with Maria's wishes, face masks are required for attendance.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store