Maria 'Celina' Teresita Sanchez De Lilla, was born on June 11, 1934 in Belen, New Mexico to Ernesto Sanchez and Anita Gonzalez Sanchez. She was the eighth of ten children. She joined her late husband Luigi (Gino) De Lilla on January 1, 2020. She was a great singer, storyteller, mother and person who strived to do her best in life and inspire others to do so as well while keeping a fun, positive attitude. She graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1952 with a full tuition scholarship to attend UNM. In 1955 her voice teacher entered her in the National Federation of Music's contest and she became the first National Student Winner in Voice with a scholarship to transfer to Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. She graduated from Millikin University with a Master's Degree in Music Education in 1961, then made her operatic debut with the Baltimore Civic Opera Company at age 23. Lead roles in "Faust," "Madama Butterfly," and "Carmen" followed. She moved to New York City, where she was one of the lead sopranos with the National Opera Company of New York, where she met the love of her life, her future husband, tenor Luigi (Gino) De Lilla. Her adventures didn't end there. In 1974, she moved with her husband and four children to San Severo, Italy (in the region of Puglia), when Gino -an Italian native- took over management and ownership of the family farm. They performed opera locally and rant he farm until 1981, when they permanently relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico. For much of the 1980's, Celina and Gino obtained a National Endowment for the Arts grant to bring opera to school children around the state of New Mexico in assocation with the Santa Fe Opera Guild. Celina is survived by her four children: daughter Margherita De Lilla Andreas and husband Eric Andreas, and their two daughters Regina and Julia, son Ernesto De Lilla and wife Julia De Lilla and their son Luis, son Michele (Mike) De Lilla and wife Alma Garcia and their son Nicandro (Nico), son Giovanni De Lilla and wife Linh Truong De Lilla with their sons Gabriel and Jovian. Rosary will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 6:00 pm, in Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE. Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10:30 am, in Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



