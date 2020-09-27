Maria Due
Maria Due passed away peacefully in Albuquerque at home on 9-6-2020 Sunday evening with her loving husband Roger at her side. She had been struggling with Parkinson's & Lewy Body dementia for the last few years.
She was born 12-14-1929 in Sankt Margen, Germany, as the youngest of 10 & Roger is the oldest of 9. She moved to England & Paris to learn English & French. She was an avid tennis player, hiker, skier, & world traveler.
In Boston she worked 25 years at MIT with grad students as a technician in the physics, magnet, & material science labs & enjoyed staying in touch with students from around the world.
We met in Boston in 1977 and were married on 9-1-1979 in her home town church surrounded by family & friends.
She always enjoyed outdoor activities, had incredible stamina, & looked much younger than her age. She hiked to the Mount Everest Base Camp without any difficulties when 70 and also hiked the rugged Camino Inca Trail in Peru to Machu Picchu when 80.
Maria lived an amazing life and her husband is forever grateful for the years we spent together.
We are planning an intimate memorial service at the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque since Maria loved hiking and the mountains. Weather permitting, it will probably be the weekend of October 3rd.
Use the following link to contact Roger & for memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
& details about the memorial service. The 'l' is a lowercase 'L'
bit.ly/340CAl9