1/1
Maria Due
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Due



Maria Due passed away peacefully in Albuquerque at home on 9-6-2020 Sunday evening with her loving husband Roger at her side. She had been struggling with Parkinson's & Lewy Body dementia for the last few years.

She was born 12-14-1929 in Sankt Margen, Germany, as the youngest of 10 & Roger is the oldest of 9. She moved to England & Paris to learn English & French. She was an avid tennis player, hiker, skier, & world traveler.

In Boston she worked 25 years at MIT with grad students as a technician in the physics, magnet, & material science labs & enjoyed staying in touch with students from around the world.

We met in Boston in 1977 and were married on 9-1-1979 in her home town church surrounded by family & friends.

She always enjoyed outdoor activities, had incredible stamina, & looked much younger than her age. She hiked to the Mount Everest Base Camp without any difficulties when 70 and also hiked the rugged Camino Inca Trail in Peru to Machu Picchu when 80.

Maria lived an amazing life and her husband is forever grateful for the years we spent together.

We are planning an intimate memorial service at the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque since Maria loved hiking and the mountains. Weather permitting, it will probably be the weekend of October 3rd.

Use the following link to contact Roger & for memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association & details about the memorial service. The 'l' is a lowercase 'L'

bit.ly/340CAl9


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved