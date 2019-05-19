Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Elena Maisel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Elena Maisel (Warrior)Maria ElenaMaisel (Warrior), 53, of Albuquerque, died peacefully in her home on May 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her father, Joaquin Gonzales.Maria was known to be a gourmet cook and fabulous baker. Sheshared the products of her culinary talents with love and a smile. Maria wasinspired by music in hereveryday life. It gave her great comfort and joy. She expressed her love of music as a ballroom dancer. Maria is still an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. "She is the strongest person I have ever known", is a phrase often used when describing Maria. Maria struggledwith health issues sinceearly childhood. This did not stop her from learning, mentoring, loving, laughing, exploring,dancing andbeing a published author.Maria is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Lee Maisel; son Shea Maisel, her greatest love and joy; mother, RomanaGonazles;brothers Tom,Lawrence(Claudia), Joseph (Rose),James (Stephanie); sisters,Kathleen, Andrea(Forrest), Jacqueline(Michael); father in-law,Norman Maisel; mother in-law, Lindalee Maisel; sisterin-law, Karen Paulson(Ajrn); and many adoring nieces and nephews.A private service will be held. Maria will be missed and loved by all; remember her in your thoughtsand prayers. Cremation isin the care of the NeptuneSociety. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019

