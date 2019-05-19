Maria Elena Maisel

Obituary
Maria Elena Maisel (Warrior)



Maria Elena

Maisel (Warrior), 53, of Albuquerque, died peacefully in her home on May 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her father, Joaquin Gonzales.

Maria was known to be a gourmet cook and fabulous baker. She

shared the products of her culinary talents with love and a smile. Maria was

inspired by music in her

everyday life. It gave her great comfort and joy. She expressed her love of music as a ballroom dancer. Maria is still an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. "She is the strongest person I have ever known", is a phrase often used when describing Maria. Maria struggled

with health issues since

early childhood. This did not stop her from learning, mentoring, loving, laughing, exploring,

dancing and

being a published author.

Maria is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Lee Maisel; son Shea Maisel, her greatest love and joy; mother, Romana

Gonazles;

brothers Tom,

Lawrence

(Claudia), Joseph (Rose),

James (Stephanie); sisters,

Kathleen, Andrea

(Forrest), Jacqueline

(Michael); father in-law,

Norman Maisel; mother in-law, Lindalee Maisel; sister

in-law, Karen Paulson

(Ajrn); and many adoring nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held. Maria will be missed and loved by all; remember her in your thoughts

and prayers. Cremation is

in the care of the Neptune

Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
