Maria Elena Maisel (Warrior)
Maria Elena
Maisel (Warrior), 53, of Albuquerque, died peacefully in her home on May 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her father, Joaquin Gonzales.
Maria was known to be a gourmet cook and fabulous baker. She
shared the products of her culinary talents with love and a smile. Maria was
inspired by music in her
everyday life. It gave her great comfort and joy. She expressed her love of music as a ballroom dancer. Maria is still an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. "She is the strongest person I have ever known", is a phrase often used when describing Maria. Maria struggled
with health issues since
early childhood. This did not stop her from learning, mentoring, loving, laughing, exploring,
dancing and
being a published author.
Maria is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Lee Maisel; son Shea Maisel, her greatest love and joy; mother, Romana
Gonazles;
brothers Tom,
Lawrence
(Claudia), Joseph (Rose),
James (Stephanie); sisters,
Kathleen, Andrea
(Forrest), Jacqueline
(Michael); father in-law,
Norman Maisel; mother in-law, Lindalee Maisel; sister
in-law, Karen Paulson
(Ajrn); and many adoring nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held. Maria will be missed and loved by all; remember her in your thoughts
and prayers. Cremation is
in the care of the Neptune
Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019