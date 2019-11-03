Maria Essie Martinez Fischer
Maria Essie Martinez Fischer passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; her parents; one brother; and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Andrew (Jennifer) and Karen (John); grandchildren, Lucas and Natalia Tritica and Sam Fischer. She is also survived by one sister, Melba Maestas (George) and by a special niece, "Mi Sofia" and Oliver (Elsie) Rodarte.
Rosary will be recited Monday, November 4, 2019, 10:15 a.m., with Mass being celebrated at 11:00 a.m., both at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. After interment, please join the family in the Risen Savior Gathering Hall for a reception celebrating her amazing life. Please visit our online guestbook for Maria at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019