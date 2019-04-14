Maria Garcia
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Garcia.
Maria Garcia was born to Maria and Konrad
Goebl on November 23, 1925 in Augsburg, Germany. She passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 after 93 years of a very healthy and fulfilled life. When she was twenty-three years old she met Federico Garcia and married on July 22, 1950 in a cathedral in Augsburg, Germany. Soon after they moved to America and resided in California before moving to Albuquerque, making this their permanent home.
Her survivors include her daughters, Rita Pachitu, Diana Dutchman and Janet Trujillo. Sons-in-law are George, Bobby and Larry. Grandchildren, Dane, Hailey, and Justyne; sisters, in Germany, Barbara and Annie. In her free time she enjoyed small vacations, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, gardening and reading.
She always loved the mountains, hiking and taking care of her family. She leaves with us all loving memories of her contagious smile and laughter. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 - 9:00 AM at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 â€" 9:30 AM at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. Rio Rancho, NM. With reception to follow at Sara Rd. Inurnment will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 â€" 1:30 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019