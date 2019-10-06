Maria Ines Fought







Maria Ines Fought, age 87, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she lived most of her life.



Maria, or "Grandma" as she was known to all, is survived by her loving children, Jay (Debbie) Fought, Talla (Jerry) Gartin, Carmen (Vance) Van Patten, Georgetta (Will) Sanchez and Jimmy Bullens; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.



A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday October 7th at Daniels Family Alameda Mortuary, 9420 Fourth Street NW, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday October 7th at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 9502 4th Street NW. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Casket Bearers will be Tim Fought, Sabastian Pratt, Jerry Gartin, Matthew Ortiz, Will Sanchez, Mario Fought, Eric Jiron and Raul Pena. The family would like to thank Julie and the staff at Hospice Compassus for the wonderful care they provided.



