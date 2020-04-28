Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Lourdes Andler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Lourdes, "Mary Lou" Marquez Andler (76) of Albuquerque, NM passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born in the town of El Povenir, near Las Vegas, NM, on January 27, 1944.



Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Josephine Marie Andler-Latino, husband George F. Andler, her parents Juan and Josefita de Jesus Marquez, brothers Phil, Alphonso, Joe, Ernie, Johnny and sisters Elvira, Alicia and Rose.



As a young girl, with her family, she moved to Albuquerque. She graduated from Albuquerque High School. While raising four children, she proudly received her degree from the University of New Mexico. She spent her career serving others as a social worker for the State of NM. She continued her career with the Social Security Administration before a much deserved retirement. She loved music, dancing, good food, but most of all people. She made friends quickly, was a good companion, and kept close bonds. Mary Lou's priority was family; she made many sacrifices and always put her children, grandchildren and other relatives before her own needs. She will be greatly missed, and never forgotten by the lives she profoundly touched.



Mary Lou is survived by her children and their spouses; George A. Andler, Gerome and Cathy Andler, Veronica Andler-Lopez and John Lopez. Her grandchildren and spouses; Dominic Lopez and Shane Dineen, Jovan and Keri Lopez, Isaiah Lopez, Aaron, Matthew and Christian Andler, Dominique and Hunter Sedillo, Ashley, Brook and Gavin Andler, great-grandchildren, Jovan and Tristian Lopez, and brothers Tony and Issac F. Marquez.



Due to the current conditions, funeral arrangements will be provided to family and friends at a later date. Please keep Mary Lou and the family in your thoughts and prayers.



