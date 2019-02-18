Maria Lucinda (Jaramillo) Serna Valverde
Our Lord Jesus called our Mother Home to Heaven on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Maria Lucinda (Jaramillo) Serna Valverde was 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Valverde, and she is survived by her two brothers, Silvestre (Carol) Jaramillo, Flavio Jaramillo, and sister Ercilia Rael, and her ten children: Romie (Frank) Almanza, Frances (Duane) Andersen, Virginia Serna, Isidro (Dolores) Serna, Viola Hunter, Larry (Phyllis) Serna, Sylvia (Ted) Lucero, Rosie (Jim) Montoya, Henrietta Garcia and Dolores Serna, 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. There will be a Memorial gathering at Daniels Family Funerals and Cremation, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm, with a reception to follow. She was very loved, and she will be very missed. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
