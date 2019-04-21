Maria M. LiCausi
|
Maria M.
LiCausi, age 95,
was freed from her pain and
suffering on
April 5th, 2019 in ABQ., NM. Maria
was born to
James and
Frances
Pascarelli in
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Her love of
her life, Angelo
Frank LiCausi passed away in 1996 after an
legenthly illness.
Her surviving relatives are Anthony and Julie
Diesu in CT and many
nieces and nephews in N.Y. Maria was surrounded by many loving friends at the time of her death.
Thanks to Las
Palomas Nursing
facility and
Ambercare
(Hospice) for
their care of her.
Maria was a
devout catholic
and her service will be held at
St. Joseph's on
the Rio Grande
Catholic Church
on Wed. April
24th, 2019 with Rosary at 8:15 a.m. and Mass at
9 a.m. Her remains will be put to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in
Brooklyn, N.Y. She will be missed by many friends who knew her. Riverside Funeral Home is making the arrangements.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019