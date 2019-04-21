Maria M. LiCausi

Maria M. LiCausi



Maria M.

LiCausi, age 95,

was freed from her pain and

suffering on

April 5th, 2019 in ABQ., NM. Maria

was born to

James and

Frances

Pascarelli in

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Her love of

her life, Angelo

Frank LiCausi passed away in 1996 after an

legenthly illness.

Her surviving relatives are Anthony and Julie

Diesu in CT and many

nieces and nephews in N.Y. Maria was surrounded by many loving friends at the time of her death.





Thanks to Las

Palomas Nursing

facility and

Ambercare

(Hospice) for

their care of her.

Maria was a

devout catholic

and her service will be held at

St. Joseph's on

the Rio Grande

Catholic Church

on Wed. April

24th, 2019 with Rosary at 8:15 a.m. and Mass at

9 a.m. Her remains will be put to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in

Brooklyn, N.Y. She will be missed by many friends who knew her. Riverside Funeral Home is making the arrangements.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
