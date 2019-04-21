Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria M. LiCausi. View Sign

Maria M. LiCausi







Maria M.



LiCausi, age 95,



was freed from her pain and



suffering on



April 5th, 2019 in ABQ., NM. Maria



was born to



James and



Frances



Pascarelli in



Brooklyn, N.Y.



Her love of



her life, Angelo



Frank LiCausi passed away in 1996 after an



legenthly illness.



Her surviving relatives are Anthony and Julie



Diesu in CT and many



nieces and nephews in N.Y. Maria was surrounded by many loving friends at the time of her death.











Thanks to Las



Palomas Nursing



facility and



Ambercare



(Hospice) for



their care of her.



Maria was a



devout catholic



and her service will be held at



St. Joseph's on



the Rio Grande



Catholic Church



on Wed. April



24th, 2019 with Rosary at 8:15 a.m. and Mass at



9 a.m. Her remains will be put to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in



Brooklyn, N.Y. She will be missed by many friends who knew her. Riverside Funeral Home is making the arrangements.



