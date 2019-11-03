Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Malm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria I. Malm







Maria I. Malm (Beth as she was also known) went home to our Lord on October 22, 2019 at the age of 83.



Beth was born the Florian and Eloisa Chavez on February 8, 1936 in Mountainair, NM; where she grew up and attend school. Beth married, and had one child Gigi (Geraldine) Mauldin. Beth and Gigi moved to Southern California, where she met and marred Curtis L. Malm in 1973. In 1974, Beth and her family moved to the Boston area, for Curt's job, and lived in both Quincy and Braintree, Massachusetts.



Beth was a bookkeeper for two different retail furniture stores in both Los Angeles, CA and Quincy, MA. She also volunteered with the South Shore Mental Health Center in Quincy, MA, where she was honored as Volunteer of the year in the early 1980's.



Beth never knew a stranger, and whether it was a restaurant, a grocery store, or any public setting, Beth made friends and touched lives. Even in her final days in hospice, the staff who cared for her, came to dearly love her in just a few short months. She will be deeply missed by so many.



Throughout her entire life, she had an unwavering devotion to God and her Catholic faith, which was exemplified as a daily communicant and by attending daily mass. Beth tirelessly volunteered in her church, with whatever was needed.



Beth is survived by her only daughter, Gigi Mauldin; her beloved grandson, Zachary Farndale; her other half and identical twin sister Margaret Brandstatter; brothers-in-law, Gene Brandstatter and Mark Muzzy. Beth also had several nieces and nephews, along with numerous grand nieces and nephews.



Beth joins her parents, Florian and Eloisa, her husband Curt and her siblings, Louis, Jessie, Carrie, Mary and Sally in Heaven.



1Thessalonians 4:17-18











"Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus, we shall always be with the Lord."







Therefore comfort each other with these words.Please visit our online guestbook for Beth at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Maria I. MalmMaria I. Malm (Beth as she was also known) went home to our Lord on October 22, 2019 at the age of 83.Beth was born the Florian and Eloisa Chavez on February 8, 1936 in Mountainair, NM; where she grew up and attend school. Beth married, and had one child Gigi (Geraldine) Mauldin. Beth and Gigi moved to Southern California, where she met and marred Curtis L. Malm in 1973. In 1974, Beth and her family moved to the Boston area, for Curt's job, and lived in both Quincy and Braintree, Massachusetts.Beth was a bookkeeper for two different retail furniture stores in both Los Angeles, CA and Quincy, MA. She also volunteered with the South Shore Mental Health Center in Quincy, MA, where she was honored as Volunteer of the year in the early 1980's.Beth never knew a stranger, and whether it was a restaurant, a grocery store, or any public setting, Beth made friends and touched lives. Even in her final days in hospice, the staff who cared for her, came to dearly love her in just a few short months. She will be deeply missed by so many.Throughout her entire life, she had an unwavering devotion to God and her Catholic faith, which was exemplified as a daily communicant and by attending daily mass. Beth tirelessly volunteered in her church, with whatever was needed.Beth is survived by her only daughter, Gigi Mauldin; her beloved grandson, Zachary Farndale; her other half and identical twin sister Margaret Brandstatter; brothers-in-law, Gene Brandstatter and Mark Muzzy. Beth also had several nieces and nephews, along with numerous grand nieces and nephews.Beth joins her parents, Florian and Eloisa, her husband Curt and her siblings, Louis, Jessie, Carrie, Mary and Sally in Heaven.1Thessalonians 4:17-18"Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus, we shall always be with the Lord."Therefore comfort each other with these words.Please visit our online guestbook for Beth at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close