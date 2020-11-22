1/1
Maria Miller
{ "" }
Maria (Chavez) Miller



Maria (Chavez) Miller age 87, born in Soham, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 14, 2020. Maria is survived by her son, Robert Miller, granddaughter, Nicole Marie Miller; many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 9:30a a.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Blvd S.W. with a Funeral rites ceremony to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church 5415 Fortuna Rd N.W. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Pallbearers will be Miguel Maldonado Sr., Miguel Maldonado Jr., Steve Gallegos, Simon Baca, Cesar Puentes, John Jenkins. Arrangements by


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:30 AM
Gabaldon Mortuary
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
