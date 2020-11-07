Maria (Daisy) D. Nuanes-RomeroMay 24, 1936-November 6, 2020Maria (Daisy) D. Nuanes-Romero passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. Daisy was preceded in death by her mother Guadalupe L. Gurule, father Nicolas T. Gurule, siblings, and other family members.She is survived by her son Michael Anthony Nuanes (Paula) and daughter Maria Bernadette Maes (Michael); grandchildren Christina Nuanes (Martin Sr.), Danae Maes, Renae Maes; great-grandchildren Martin Candelaria Jr., Michael Candelaria; and her sister Rosemary Garcia.Daisy was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church and St. Therese Catholic Church, where she served as a parish secretary. She retired as a library assistant from Albuquerque Public School. Daisy enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with her family.Due to COVID-19, there will be a small funeral service for immediate family members. The services will be live-streamed with further information to come. Please express your condolences by posting a sentiment onPlease reference Daniel's Funeral Services website for further information.