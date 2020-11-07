1/1
Maria Nuanes-Romero
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Maria (Daisy) D. Nuanes-Romero



May 24, 1936-November 6, 2020



Maria (Daisy) D. Nuanes-Romero passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. Daisy was preceded in death by her mother Guadalupe L. Gurule, father Nicolas T. Gurule, siblings, and other family members.

She is survived by her son Michael Anthony Nuanes (Paula) and daughter Maria Bernadette Maes (Michael); grandchildren Christina Nuanes (Martin Sr.), Danae Maes, Renae Maes; great-grandchildren Martin Candelaria Jr., Michael Candelaria; and her sister Rosemary Garcia.

Daisy was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church and St. Therese Catholic Church, where she served as a parish secretary. She retired as a library assistant from Albuquerque Public School. Daisy enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with her family.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a small funeral service for immediate family members. The services will be live-streamed with further information to come. Please express your condolences by posting a sentiment on

www.alamedamortuary.com.

Please reference Daniel's Funeral Services website for further information.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
