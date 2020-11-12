1/
Maria Nuanes-Romero
1936 - 2020
Maria (Daisy) D. Nuanes-Romero

May 24, 1936-November 6, 2020





Daisy passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. Daisy was an active member of the SNMDMP2. Funeral services will be live-streamed at

www.n-bvm.org on Friday November 13, 2020 at 9am.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
09:00 AM
services will be live-streamed
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
Extending deep and heartfelt sympathy to Bernadette, Michael and family. We are deeply saddened by the loss that you have encountered. Our heart goes out to you during this difficult time and may our prayers serve as comfort to you and your loved ones. Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they showed and the love they shared, and the happiness they brought . Cherish the memories of such a wonderful lady. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you during this difficult time . God Bless you and your wonderful family.
Ray & Pat Renteria
Ray & Patricia Renteria
Friend
November 9, 2020
i will miss talking to you on the phone Aunt Daisy, I love you.
Corina Tullier
Family
November 9, 2020
Michael, Bernadette, and family,
Aunt Daisy will live on in all your fond memories of her. She was a vibrant and energetic woman. I will miss going to see her when I visit Albuquerque. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss.
Lupe Austin
Niece
Lupe Austin
Family
November 9, 2020
Dear Bernadette, Michael and family, I have many fond memories of the times that your Mom, Bernadette and I spent together during my years at Saint Pius and UNM. Mrs. Nuanes was so full of life and laughter and great fun to be around. May God bless all of you during this challenging time. God grant eternal rest and peace to this wonderful lady.
Ramona Valdez-Otero
Friend
November 8, 2020
Our sincere and deepest sympathy our thoughts and prayers are with you
Sincerely,
Benito and Carmen Saiz Gutierrez
Carmen Saiz Gutierrez
Friend
November 7, 2020
The greatest gift a child can give to their parent, is for their parent to be proud of them. Bernadette and Michael, you gave your mother the best gift possible, as you both are a tribute to how your were raised by your mother . She will be missed, but you both have passed on those values to your children and that legacy will live on.
Diana Heimer
Friend
November 7, 2020
Memories of your mom, grandma and great-grandma will stay with you always. Hoping all you shared will bring you peace in your time of sadness. Our love to each of you.
Wesley & Beth Menefee
November 7, 2020
I will miss you dearly Aunt Daisy! Love you, Nicky Boy.
Nick C. Silvas Sr.
Family
