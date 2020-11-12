Extending deep and heartfelt sympathy to Bernadette, Michael and family. We are deeply saddened by the loss that you have encountered. Our heart goes out to you during this difficult time and may our prayers serve as comfort to you and your loved ones. Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they showed and the love they shared, and the happiness they brought . Cherish the memories of such a wonderful lady. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you during this difficult time . God Bless you and your wonderful family.

Ray & Pat Renteria

Friend