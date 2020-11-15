1/1
Maria Roblez
Maria Dominica "Nica" Roblez



Maria Dominica "Nica" Roblez, age 83, went home to be the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She enjoyed dancing, going to play bingo and trips to the casino. When she was at home, she was an avid reader and liked to solve cryptograms.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years Manuel Roblez; parents Nick Silva and Louise Satarain son Paul Hernandez, brothers Charlie and Leo Silva; and her beloved cat Dino.

She is survived by her two sons Charles Hernandez and wife Sandra and Joe Hernandez; three daughters Yvonne Chavez and husband Tony Palma, Yolanda Montano and husband Ray and Yvette Moya and FiancÃ© Lawrence Zamora; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family. Limited visitations will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Direct Funeral Services Chapel. (Chapel capacity is limited to five people at a time. Face masks are required). Private burial will take place.

Pallbearers will be Michael Moya, Manuel Moya, Tommy Moya, Juan Estrada, Fernando Griego Jr. and Lawrence Zamora. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th St. NW

www.directfuneralsabq.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Direct Funeral and Cremation Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
