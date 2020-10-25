Maria Erlinda SandovalMaria Erlinda (Leyva) Sandoval, born April 2, 1952, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Maria was a solid pillar of love, living each day for moments with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the ultimate lights of her life and fruit of her love. Maria was full of warmth, joy, and spunk, leaving the spirit of Christ with everyone she encountered. She had a special gift for deeply touching people's hearts, imparting comfort and peace.She is survived by her husband, David Sandoval, her two daughters, Christine Sandoval and Catherine Block, son-in-law Phillip Block, and their six children: Nico, Xyliana, Ava, Bella, Sophia and Gia Block.Due to Covid restrictions services will be held at a limited capacity for: the Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and for the Funeral Service Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Daniel's Family Funeral and Cremation, 3113 Carlisle Blvd, Albuquerque, NM, followed by Internment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit