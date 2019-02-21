Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria "Lori" Serrano. View Sign









Maria Lorraine "Lori" SerranoMaria Lorraine "Lori" Serrano, passed away Friday, February 15th, 2019. Lori was born September 20th, 1935 in Canones, NM to Elizar Serrano and Soraida Duran Serrano. Lori was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, daughter Mercy Whitney, and sons Daniel Hoffman and James Archuleta. She is survived by sons,Michael Hoffman, Tony Hoffman, Ezekiel Jackson and Delano Whitney. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many other family members.Services to be held Friday February 22nd, 2019 at 10a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God on 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE in Albuquerque, NM 87109.To view information please visit www.directfuneralservicesabq.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 21, 2019

