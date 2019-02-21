Maria Lorraine "Lori" Serrano
|
Maria Lorraine "Lori" Serrano, passed away Friday, February 15th, 2019. Lori was born September 20th, 1935 in Canones, NM to Elizar Serrano and Soraida Duran Serrano. Lori was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, daughter Mercy Whitney, and sons Daniel Hoffman and James Archuleta. She is survived by sons,
Michael Hoffman, Tony Hoffman, Ezekiel Jackson and Delano Whitney. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many other family members.
Services to be held Friday February 22nd, 2019 at 10
a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God on 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE in Albuquerque, NM 87109.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 21, 2019