Maria Strokan, age 91, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She entered this world on June 5, 1929 in Novoukrainka, Ukraine, born to Phillip and Natasha Elnikovskie. She met her husband, Basil, in Germany during the war, was married in Scotland, then immigrated to England. In 1963, they immigrated to Lincoln, NE where she spent the next 42 years. While in Lincoln, she worked at Russell Stover Candies and later at Square D Electronics. Maria was a woman of unshakeable faith and lifelong member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She is survived by her daughter, Nina Greeley; son, Anthony Strokan; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Private Services for the family will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at All Saints of North America Orthodox Church. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints of North America Orthodox Church, 10440 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Please visit our online guestbook for Maria at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
