Maria V. Young







Maria V. Young, age 81, passed away peacefully from heart failure on September 16, 2019. She was born February 1, 1938 in Regensberg, Germany and moved to Albuquerque in the 1970's. Maria served as the Circulation Desk Evening Manager at the UNM Health Sciences Library and Informatics Center 1978-1998 where she was widely known by many faculty and students. She then worked at the UNM Law Library until retiring a few years later, after which she began volunteering daily at La Montanita Co-op Food Market, where she had been a valued member and volunteer over 30 years. Maria was a loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed.



