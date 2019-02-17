Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marian Bradley Hoge







Marian Bradley Hoge, 94, a resident of Albuquerque for 70 years, passed away February 11 , 2019. Marian was born December 5, 1924 in Belchertown, Massachusetts, the second child of Albert E. and Mary Hussey.



She graduated



from Olney Friends School, Barnesville, OH, before completing two years at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. While on break from



school in Washington, D.C. she met Alfred (Al) Hoge at the Florida Avenue Friends Meeting. They married on October 21, 1944 and in 1948 they moved from Bethesda, MD to Albuquerque, for Al to begin his career at Sandia National Laboritories.



Following her desire to have a place to worship, Marian became a founding member of the Albuquerque Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). In the 1970's Marian was instrumental in founding the Inter-Mountain Yearly



Meeting, bringing together various Friends Monthly Meetings from across New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.



After finishing her degree at UNM she taught at A. Montoya Elementary and Middle Schools. Then, returning to UNM for her Masters she completed her work years with APS at Washington Middle School as a Counselor. Where other adults may have found challenges, she excelled at and delighted in working with middle school age students.



In retirement Marian and Al traveled extensively, Europe, Scandinavia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Panama and Costa Rica, Alaska and Hawaii. Marian was the one with wanderlust and Al just tried



to keep up.



Marian will be greatly missed



by special



friends from her teaching and



counseling years. She enjoyed the company of her longtime knitting group that gave her so much



pleasure and



encouraged her



learning to the



end. She remained an



active Friends Meeting



attender and will be



missed, especially for her warm, generous and caring heart. She and Al opened their home to friends and strangers alike and held 'Thursday Night Dinner' for neighborhood and college friends of their children for years. She delighted in sharing meals with friends old and new.



She is survived by her son, Patrick(Brenda) Hoge; daughters Marta (Kirby) Franklin and Terry Teale. She is also survived



by grandchildren Michael (Kelli) Hoge, Leanne



(Austin) Benson, Rikki



(Stephen) Bellinger, J.



Bradley Teale, Dennis



Franklin, Bonnie (Nathan)



Franklin, and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her children Linn, 7, and Michael, 5, both of whom died of polio in 1952, in Albuquerque. Marian was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Al Hoge and her parents and all of her siblings.



A memorial service will be held in the manner of Friends (Quakers) to be followed by a reception with light refreshments, at Albuquerque Friends Meeting House, located at 1600 5th St NW, Albuquerque,



March 9, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name



to one of the following



non-profits: Albuquerque



Friends Meeting, PO Box 25462, Albuquerque, NM, 87125 (check only), the Roadrunner Food Bank or .



