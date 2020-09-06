Marian F. MontaÃ±o
Marian F. MontaÃ±o, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Marian was born to David L. and Placida Chavez on November 15, 1936 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Melvyn MontaÃ±o; daughters: Kristan MontaÃ±o (John Barnett), Karen Dyckes y MontaÃ±o (Bruce Dyckes), Kathy MontaÃ±o, Karla Covington; brothers: David Chavez, George Chavez; sister: Elizabeth Romero; two grandchildren: Steven Covington, Yenenesh MontaÃ±o, and numerous cousins. Marian attended San Felipe Elementary School in Albuquerque; and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Melvyn, in 1955. Marian worked as a secretary at Sandia National Laboratories from 1954 to 1959. She retired in 2010, from working at Annunciation Catholic School and Parish after over 35 years of employment. Early in her life Marian was a member of a women's bowling league with friends. She also enjoyed playing bridge and other card games. Later in her life, she was a member of Lay Canossian Association and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Marian loved to go to UNM Lobo football and basketball games; and her favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Marian was very generous to many charities that helped animals and children; including the Animal Humane Society, the World Wildlife Fund, Casa Angelica of Albuquerque, various other Catholic charities and schools. Marian's fun loving nature and laughter will be missed by all who knew her. The family is very thankful for the care and compassion from Heart is Home Cooperative Care, Dr. Suzanne PiÃ±on, and Heartland Hospice. Due to COVID restrictions set in place by the Governor, private services will be held for immediate family only. Marian will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donation to your favorite charity
