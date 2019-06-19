Marian G. Dickinson
Albuquerque native Marian Gail Morse Dickinson, age 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 after suffering from multi organ failure. Marian worked in Social Work and Counseling across the state of New Mexico and touched many lives. She is greatly missed by her high school sweetheart and husband, Louis Dickinson and their daughter, Lenae Crespin. Please join in celebrating her life Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at her childhood church, First Presbyterian at 215 Locust St. Please visit our online guestbook for Marian at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019