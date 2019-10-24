Marian Thornburg
Marian Thornburg, age 89, born in Clearwater, SC to parents; T.O. Adams and Lucille Adams. Marian passed away on October 4th, 2019. Marian was a happy person always joking and had a funny story to tell about her childhood, she worked very hard to provide a beautiful home for her family.
Survived by daughters; Cathy Bentz, Bambi Clark, Susanna Gregory, and four sisters, six grand children, three great-grandchildren. Services will be held on October 26th, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Sandia Baptist Church.
Reception to follow.
