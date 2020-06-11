Marianne Jane Humphreys
The most amazing and wonderful mother passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, leaving us eternally touched by her kindness and generous nature. We will always remember her bright smile that lit up the room.

Preceded in death by her husband, Cdr. Felton Humphreys, they leave behind four daughters, Dana Casey, Deni Neel, Darcy Babb, and Deidre Stebleton; two sons-in-law, Steve Babb and Matt Stebleton; seven grandchildren, Devra Sharp, Shannon Casey, George Casey, Annalisa Culp, Allison Souza, Brady Stebleton, and Shelby Stebleton; and eight great-grandchildren that she loved very much. She was also preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Henry Walter and Jane Fitze, and her brother, Walter Fitze. Marianne grew up in Southern California where she met a dashing Naval Aviator and their love story began. That love story lasted 55 years. She was a proud military wife who dedicated herself to raising her four daughters as they moved about the country to support Felton's career in the Navy. Those stories continue to provide endless amounts of joy and entertainment for the whole family. She was strong and loyal with an amazing wit and sense of humor â€" qualities that made her the best mother and the world's best wife. Graveside service June 13, 2020 at 10am; at Grove Hill Funeral Home. Livestream service at https://www.facebook.com/GroveHillFuneralHome/


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
