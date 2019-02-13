Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we



announce the passing of Marianne Martinez. Marianne went to join her father; Jose Guadalupe Carrillo, her sister; Clara Carrillo and niece, Nicole Carrillo in Heaven on Saturday February 9, 2019.



Marianne will be missed by many people in our community as she served Santa Fe County for 24 years at the county treasurer's office.



Marianne is survived by her mother; Elma Carrillo, her three brothers; Edward, Jose his wife Sandy, and Leopoldo Carrillo, nieces and nephews; Celedina Coss, Melissa Carrillo, Matthew Carrillo, Alena Salazar and Rome Salazar, Giana Tohee, and her dear friends Beth Bickley and Donald Baros.



Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 East Rodeo Road Santa Fe, NM 87505.



