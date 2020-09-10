1/1
Marianne Robinson
Marianne Cisneros Robinson



Marianne

Cisneros Robinson, 76, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, Nicholas Franklin and Sarah Jean; her grandchildren, Alexandra Luzia and Patrick Benjamin; her four siblings, Dorothy, Daniel, Arlene, and Carl; as well as by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Don; and her parents, Jean and Joe.

In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the Rosary is private. Live streaming will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 on the FRENCH website. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho.

Please visit our online guestbook for

Marianne at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
