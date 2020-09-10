Marianne Robinson

Marianne Cisneros RobinsonMarianneCisneros Robinson, 76, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, Nicholas Franklin and Sarah Jean; her grandchildren, Alexandra Luzia and Patrick Benjamin; her four siblings, Dorothy, Daniel, Arlene, and Carl; as well as by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Don; and her parents, Jean and Joe.In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the Rosary is private. Live streaming will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 on the FRENCH website. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd SE, Rio Rancho.Please visit our online guestbook forMarianne at