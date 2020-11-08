Marie Antionette SilvaMarie Antionette Silva passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, on All Souls Day. Her niece, Jamie Silva Steele, was present holding her hand at her death.We are grateful to the doctors, nurses, and aides who cared for Antoinette and were so considerate to her family, keeping us informed, and responding to our questions. We recognize that every person's death is hard on them also.Antionette was born on February 22, 1944 to James and Ella Silva. She was the youngest of six children. She is survived by Darlene Sullivan and Rose Silva; and was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings; Dolores, Betty, and James. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; Silva family - Jamie (Ernie) Steele, John (Denise), Tony (Angela), and Joseph; Parra family - Mark (Shae), Darlene (Hector); Sullivan family - Jim (Erin), Bobby (Nicole), Paul (Stephanie), Michael (Chelly), Tim (Mureen), Sister John Mary, Ella (Phillip) Harrington, Margaret (Paul) Lewis, and Peter (Melody). Kudos to our cousins and friends for their kindness always and especially at this time. After her death, in addition to her parents and siblings, she was greeted by her other two nephews, Dr. Jim Parra (deceased at 51), and John Sullivan (deceased at 11).Having lived 76 years, she had the opportunity to experience life both in Albuquerque and in Virginia where she was an elementary school teacher and counselor. She enjoyed teaching and she loved children.Her sister, Rose, and Antionette had a very close relationship seeing each other three times a week and talking to each other daily. Darlene, who lives in Arizona, talked to both of them weekly. Twenty years ago, she emotionally adopted Evelyn Gutierrez whom she called "my sister."Antionette enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone to her many cousins and friends. She had a vibrant and friendly personality, enjoying people and offering to them the opportunity to enjoy her. Her good looks and smile could brighten up a room and a party. She loved to dance and now dances with the angels. She will be missed by all who knew her. Although we are saddened and grieving, we must celebrate that she lived and enjoyed her life fully.The burial ceremony will be private. A celebration of her life will be announced soon. Please visit our online guestbook for Antionette at: