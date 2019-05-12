Marie Theresa Clark

Obituary
Marie Theresa Clark, Age 68, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 22, 1950 to Thomas and Angelina Morreale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Angelina Morreale; son, Joseph Zisman. Marie is survived by her sons, Jason, Eric, Nicholas and Michael Zisman; nine grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and her beloved pets. Marie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A special a thank you to the Rio Rancho First Responders for all their help and professionalism throughout the years. To view more information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
