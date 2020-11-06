1/1
Marie Thorsen
1936 - 2020
Marie Natalie Knowles nee Thorsen



Marie Natalie Knowles nee Thorsen passed away on October 23, 2020. Marie was born March 5, 1936

in Flushing, New York.

Marie is survived by her son Roger Leithead and his wife Faith Martin-Leithead, her son Kevin Leith and his wife DeAnn Griego, her son Wayne Knowles and his wife Cindy Knowles, her granddaughter Lisa Knowles, her grandson Adam Knowles, her sister Lillian Graham, her niece Susan Tzankow, her nephew Charles Viggers, and her stepson Erick Knowles.

Marie was a member of Calvary Lutheran church in Rio Rancho. Marie saw the best in people, and she will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Memorial services are pending.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
