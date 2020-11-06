Marie Natalie Knowles nee Thorsen







Marie Natalie Knowles nee Thorsen passed away on October 23, 2020. Marie was born March 5, 1936



in Flushing, New York.



Marie is survived by her son Roger Leithead and his wife Faith Martin-Leithead, her son Kevin Leith and his wife DeAnn Griego, her son Wayne Knowles and his wife Cindy Knowles, her granddaughter Lisa Knowles, her grandson Adam Knowles, her sister Lillian Graham, her niece Susan Tzankow, her nephew Charles Viggers, and her stepson Erick Knowles.



Marie was a member of Calvary Lutheran church in Rio Rancho. Marie saw the best in people, and she will be deeply missed by her friends and family.



Memorial services are pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store