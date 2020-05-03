Marie Troncoso
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Troncoso





Marie Troncoso, age 81, went home to our Lord Wednesday April 29th, 2020. Marie was born on July 24, 1938 in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her daughters MaryAnn Shaw, Yvonne Garcia, Annette Mora, and son Mario Troncoso.



To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.riversidefunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved