Marie Troncoso
Marie Troncoso, age 81, went home to our Lord Wednesday April 29th, 2020. Marie was born on July 24, 1938 in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her daughters MaryAnn Shaw, Yvonne Garcia, Annette Mora, and son Mario Troncoso.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.