Marilyn Ann Leary (Cicardi) of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home, with her faithful dog by her side. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. Marilyn was born on April 10, 1938 in Pinckneyville, Illinois. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a long-time employee of the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and President of the Parent Teacher Organization at Los Ranchos Elementary School. She is survived by her only daughter, Jaelyn deMaria and family of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Brothers James Cicardi and wife Beverly of Schenectady, New York; Robert Cicardi and wife Linda of Pinckneyville, Illinois and many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. She also leaves close friends who were like family to her. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Kathleen Cicardi (Hanlin) and father, Santo Cicardi of Pinckneyville, Illinois; sister Kathryn Louise Cicardo of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; brother Joseph Cicardi; grandparents, Joseph Cicardo and Dominica Lima of Villa Rosa, Sicily, Italy and James Hanlin and Margaret Martin of Du Quoin, Illinois. A celebration of her life will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at El Chante: Casa de Cultura 804 Park Ave. SW, near the intersection of 8th and Central in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



