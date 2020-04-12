Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Burbage. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Fairbanks Burbage, age 90, passed away the evening of Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, August 31, 1929. Marilyn was married to "Pop" John James Burbage. They had many adventures and loved traveling the world together. In 1963 they moved to Albuquerque, NM where Marilyn worked at Sunwest Bank for 34 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and would often be seen walking her neighborhood with her beloved dog, Misty.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Pop; her sister, Jane; and brother, Donald. Marilyn is survived by nieces, Lisa Blake, Sharon Tyson, Michelle Flessor, and Pamela Rogers; nephew, Donald Fairbanks; and sister-in-law, Annette Fairbanks.



Marilyn loved New York style pizza and a cold beer. Her stories and New York attitude lit up the room and turned any gathering into a party. She will be missed by many family members, "adopted family" and friends.



Marilyn will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



