Marilyn Chavez

Marilyn Chavez





The Chavez Family with deep sorrow announces the passing on; and with joy the transition to heaven of our beloved Marilyn Vera Chavez on the 11th of October, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Darling mother to Chris & Yris (wife), Michael and Mark; charming grandmother to Grace & Brendan (husband), Zachary, Joshua, Aaren, Lia and Michelle; sweet great-grandmother to kDani; fun friend and welcoming host to many.

We really appreciate everyone for being part of our mother's journey. Born 1937 Duluth, MN Albuquerque, NM 1957 - 2019 Telephone Co Pioneer - Local Church and Community Center.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
