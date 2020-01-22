Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Elizabeth Stout. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Elizabeth Stout







Marilyn Elizabeth Stout, 89, a resident of Albuquerque since 1999, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020.



Marilyn was born in Grand Rapids, MI to Arthur and Florence Gingrich on August 4, 1930. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, optimism, zest for life and love of family. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; and her husband, Virgil Stout. Marilyn is survived by five children, Paul Powers, Linda Schultz and husband, Russ, Andrew Powers and wife, Diane, Francis Powers, and Ann Powers; five grandchildren, Matthew Schultz and wife, Jordan, Jason Schultz and fiancee, Tracey McHugh, Andrew Schultz and wife, Erica, Jordan Powers, Jessica Powers, and Seth Powers; and great-grandchild, Addie Schultz.



Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Rosedale Memorial Park in Grand Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 26666, Albuquerque, NM 87125-6666. Please visit our online guestbook for Marilyn at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



