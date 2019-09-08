Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Harp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Harp Obituary
Marilyn Jo Harp



A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn Jo Harp passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born Saturday, January 27, 1945 to Frank and Marian Bohn in Whitinsville, MA. She spent her early childhood in Maine until her father was recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict. Her greatest childhood memory was attending Marymount International School for Girls near London, England for two years. She met her future husband, Tilford at the US Air Force Academy, and they were married at the Cadet Chapel in 1970. Her Air Force travels with her husband displayed her incredible talents to make new friends, and to move and relocate the family with seven moves the last eleven years of their Air Force career. With her husband absent over half the time for flying duties, she was truly the glue that held the family together. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, bowling, reading, working crossword puzzles, and playing bridge.

Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband, Tilford of 49 years; son, Erik and Andrea Harp and grandson, Miles; daughter-in-law, Lacee Harp and granddaughters, Saeble and McKynah; sister, Kristi McHugh; brother, Roy and Laura Bohn; brother-in-law, Greg Canavan; nephews, John and Adriana Canavan and Shawn McHugh; nieces, Heather Canavan and Jessie Bohn; two great-nieces, Kelly and Lorelei Canavan; and aunt, Gloria (Frances) Lorette.

She was preceded in death by her loving son, Adam Harp; sister, Barbara Canavan; and brother-in-law, Robert McHugh. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts.

A Memorial Service will be held at FRENCH-Rio Rancho at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association

https://www.diabetes.org/donate



Please visit our online guestbook for Marilyn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
Download Now