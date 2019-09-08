|
Marilyn Jo Harp
A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn Jo Harp passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born Saturday, January 27, 1945 to Frank and Marian Bohn in Whitinsville, MA. She spent her early childhood in Maine until her father was recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict. Her greatest childhood memory was attending Marymount International School for Girls near London, England for two years. She met her future husband, Tilford at the US Air Force Academy, and they were married at the Cadet Chapel in 1970. Her Air Force travels with her husband displayed her incredible talents to make new friends, and to move and relocate the family with seven moves the last eleven years of their Air Force career. With her husband absent over half the time for flying duties, she was truly the glue that held the family together. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, bowling, reading, working crossword puzzles, and playing bridge.
Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband, Tilford of 49 years; son, Erik and Andrea Harp and grandson, Miles; daughter-in-law, Lacee Harp and granddaughters, Saeble and McKynah; sister, Kristi McHugh; brother, Roy and Laura Bohn; brother-in-law, Greg Canavan; nephews, John and Adriana Canavan and Shawn McHugh; nieces, Heather Canavan and Jessie Bohn; two great-nieces, Kelly and Lorelei Canavan; and aunt, Gloria (Frances) Lorette.
She was preceded in death by her loving son, Adam Harp; sister, Barbara Canavan; and brother-in-law, Robert McHugh. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held at FRENCH-Rio Rancho at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association
https://www.diabetes.org/donate
