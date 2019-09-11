Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Marilyn J. Caudle, 83, of Albuquerque passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She is survived by her children, Dale Harden, Lori Picchione, Bill Caudle and wife, Lisa; her sister, Roxanne Leonard and husband, Mark; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Stillinger and husband, Chuck, Cassie Burton and husband, Christian, Lauren Caudle, Joshua Hillis and Chance Caudle. She was also a great-grandmother to Brodie, Mackinzie, Logan, Kellie June, Maddie, Everleigh and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Caudle I; her son, Kelly Caudle; her parents, Viola and Dale Ropert. Friends and family are invited to gather to remember and celebrate her memory at FRENCH - University on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Marilyn at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
