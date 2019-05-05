Marilyn J. Stutt







Born August 25, 1927, Marilyn



Heebink- Anderson- Stutt passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Marilyn grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm where her parents, Myron and Margaret Heebink raised



her to "assume you can do just about anything, because you probably can." She took them at their word and went on to lead an extraordinary life. After just a year of college, she decided to follow her love of music and joined a traveling all- girl orchestra as their drummer. Also, an accomplished pianist and singer, Marilyn went on to do solo acts and play with a number of club groups. Later, while married and raising three children, she also worked as a rock and roll disc jockey and a radio and TV writer. She became a public information specialist with Civil Service, the advertising director for a large real estate firm, and then the owner of her own advertising agency. After a divorce in 1976, Marilyn got the idea for a publication just for singles and, in 1979, founded the Albuquerque Singles Scene Magazine, thought to be the first of its kind in the country. She was always innovative, creative and ahead of her time. Her dedication to the singles cause resulted in her inclusion in the 1983-84, 1985-86 editions of Who's Who of American Women and the 1998-99 edition of Who's Who in Media Communications. In 2011, the UNM Library's Center



for Southwest



Research opened the Marylin Stutt/Albuquerque Singles Scene Collection, making her and her magazine a permanent part of New Mexico history. Marilyn loved her family and especially enjoyed her home and exquisite back yard which was the setting for countless family gatherings, business events and weddings. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Mason; granddaughter, Monique Anderson; nephews, Michael Clausen and Kevin Skinner. She is survived by daughter, Dena Zinn and husband Malcom; son, David Stutt and wife Mary; son, Scott Anderson and wife Kathy; sister, Georgia Clausen; sister, Gail Skinner; and countless loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. They say that certain people march to the beat of a different drummer. Marilyn went one step farther. Instead of following someone else's beat, she decided to become the drummer! She went on to writer her autobiography and title it A Different Drummer. Her family and friends lost a great lady. Please visit our online guestbook for Marilyn at



