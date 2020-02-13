Marilyn Jean Misch
Marilyn Jean Misch, 82, beloved mother, sister and friend was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, February 7, 2020. She entered this world on Wednesday, October 27, 1937, in Ely, MN, born to John and Mary Muhvich. She was preceded in death by her soulmate and loving husband, Allen Misch, MD. She is survived by daughters, Kathryn Newman (Karl), Patricia Mackay, Jeanne Parker (Douglas); her son, David (Debora); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy McNeley; and her brothers, Michael Muhvich, and John Muhvich. Marilyn was a devoted Catholic and loved her faith and church family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122. A Graveside Service will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Marilyn at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 13, 2020