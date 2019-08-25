Marilyn Palmer
Marilyn Palmer went to heaven to join her beloved husband on August 11, 2019, their 65th wedding anniversary.
Memorial Service will be held on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone UMC (formerly St. Andrews UMC) 3905 Las Vegas Drive S.W Albuquerque, NM 87105
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Roadrunner Food Bank in Marilyn's name. Cremation has taken place in the care of Neptune Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019