Lattig, 82, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Commander Edward C. Lattig, US Navy, Ret'd; her son, Derik Lattig (Suzanne); her sister, Mary Ann Holt (Dennis); and many other family and friends including her special poodle, Travis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Tommie Schmitz. Marilyn was a native Texan, a decedent of Haden Edwards, who was involved in the fight for Texas independence. She was also related to former first lady, Mary Todd Lincoln. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Colorado and then worked for Columbia Records as the Assistant to the Director of Special Projects where she worked with performers such as, Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett (her favorite), Johnny Matthis, Mitch Miller, Bob Dillan and many more. She met her husband, Ed in New York City and they married in Borger, TX in 1962. Sue was a gifted artist and creative writer and was a member of the National League







fascination with Native American Art coupled with her ability as a business woman



developed into a successful mail order venture "Originals by Su Indian Arts" and then later stores by the same name in New Mexico and Texas. Marilyn also developed a successful Art Gallery "Su, Art Gallery and Hang in There Frames" where she was an exclusive dealer for Patrick Nagel art. She and Ed later even had "Reruns Ladies Boutique". A loving wife, mother and friend who was known for her compassionate heart. Sue was a longtime member of The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 6:00



p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas.



