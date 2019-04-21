Marilyn Turner Toler







Marilyn Turner



Toler passed



away on Thursday, April 18,



2019, after several months of increasing health issues.



Marilyn was born in El Paso, Illinois, on August 9, 1927, to Lillian and Stephen Turner. She graduated from Northwestern University and moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked at the department store of Carson Pirie & Scott and eventually became the bridal buyer for the store. It was in Chicago where she met her husband of 54 years, James P. Toler III. They married in 1955 and had three children; Molly, Sarah, and Stephen. The family first lived in Wyoming, where all three children were born, and moved to New Mexico in 1963. In the mid 1970's, Marilyn enrolled at the University of New Mexico Business School where she earned a Master's Degree in Business. She then took a position in Finance at the Inhalation Technology Research Institute



(ITRI).



Marilyn was an avid golfer, bowler, and bridge player throughout her life. She had a most adventurous spirit. She loved to travel and most people are surprised to learn that she was one of the first women licensed balloon pilots in New Mexico. She loved music of any kind. She played the organ and piano, and was a member of the church choir at First Congregational



Church of Christ for many years. Marilyn believed in service and was a volunteer for many organizations throughout her life. When her children were young, she was active in Girl Scouting and she was involved in the Albuquerque Assistance League for many years, serving as the President of the organization from 1995 to 1996. Her favorite Assistance League Project was the Blue Portal in Old Town, where she could be found most Sunday afternoons working in the shop.



Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother Jack. She is survived



by her daughter, Molly Toler of



Albuquerque;



daughter, Sarah



Elizabeth Dunn



and her husband, Jon, of Boise, ID; son, Stephen James Toler and his wife, Elizabeth Ann, of Albuquerque; her four grandchildren,



Matthew Goplerud and his wife, Kala, Amy Goplerud, Eduardo Barros, and David Toler; and her two great-grandchildren, Kason



Goplerud and Jaxon



Goplerud.



There will be a Visitation for Marilyn Monday, April 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00



p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd NE,



Albuquerque, NM. Her



Funeral will be Tuesday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Lomas Blvd, Albuquerque, NM. Marilyn has chosen to be cremated and she will be interred at a later date in Pontiac, IL, next to her mother and grandmother.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First



Congregational United



Church of Christ at the above address, or to the Albuquerque Assistance League's Church Street Restoration Project. These



donations should be made to the Albuquerque Assistance League at PO Box 35910, Albuquerque, NM, 87176 and noted as being specifically for the Church Street Restoration Project.



The family would like to thank all of the caring medical professionals at the Good Samaritan Society - Monzano del Sol Village Health Center, and at Loveland Medical Center Downtown who took such good care of Marilyn during the last months of her life. For this we will be forever grateful.



Please visit our online guestbook for Marilyn at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary