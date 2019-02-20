|
|
Marilyn Wilkerson
Marilyn Wilkerson, 80, the best wife and mother possible, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Marilyn was known for her loving nature, friendly smile and playing piano at church. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting and sewing, flower and vegetable gardens, and was employed by IBM Headquarters, LPPC Church Office and retired from La Puerta Realtors in Placitas. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Chapman; her children, William (&Jennifer), Scott (&Sheila),
Susan(&Todd); her brother, Richard (& Lucy); grandchildren, Emily and Noah, Erin, Ethan, and Grace; step children, Kenny (&Nancy) and Cynthia Chapman; and Kenny's children, Hunter, Riley, Cole, and Mackenzie. Marilyn was preceded in death by her Charles Wilkerson, parents, Famous and Veva Hopkins and brother Donald (&Marie) Hopkins. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at the Las Placitas Presbyterian Church on Rt 165 in Placitas, NM. Memorial contributions may be made to LPPC; P.O. Box 768; Placitas, NM 87043 or The ; 9500 Montgomery Blvd.NE; Suite 121; Albuquerque, NM 87111. Please visit the online guestbook for Marilyn at
www. FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2019