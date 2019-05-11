Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Marina Esparza

Marina Esparza Obituary
Marina Esparza



Marina Esparza,

age 92, a dedicated and devout wife, mother,

grandmother, and great-grandmother went to her eternal home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She encouraged and gave people hope. Marina was a community volunteer providing services for community events and school events. Marina shared her God given talent of sewing and tailoring exquisite customized apparel. During her stay at Red Rock Care Center Marina touched many hearts by encouraging anyone who came in contact with her. Marina is survived by

her daughter, Clara

Marie Landavazo (Allan Landavazo); son, Leonard Louis Esparza (Kim

Esparza); daughter-in-law, Mavis Esparza; her

grandchildren, Alicia

Esparza, Lizabeth Teran,

LaRissa Winstead,

Valerie Calderon, Kristen

Landavazo, Jason

Landavazo, Savieay

Esparza, Casia Esparza;

thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lilly Andrade, Jennie Placencio, Heno Saucedo, Cecilia

Sandoval, Betty Esparza;

brothers-in-law, Lawrence Talamante and Joseph Esparza. She also leaves many cherished

nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marina was preceded in death by her husband, John

Esparza; sons,

Sal Esparza and

Leonard Luis

Esparza, grandson, Joshua

Landavazo; pa-

rents, Clara and Otilio Andrade; sisters, Leonor and Evangeline, brother, Otilio

Andrade Jr. A visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. at

FRENCH- University. A Celebration of Marina's Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m.

at Rehoboth Christian

Church, 30 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Gallup, NM. Interment will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Memorial Contributions may be

made to Rehoboth Christian School. Please visit our online guestbook for Marina at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 11, 2019
