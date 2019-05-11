|
|
Marina Esparza
Marina Esparza,
age 92, a dedicated and devout wife, mother,
grandmother, and great-grandmother went to her eternal home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She encouraged and gave people hope. Marina was a community volunteer providing services for community events and school events. Marina shared her God given talent of sewing and tailoring exquisite customized apparel. During her stay at Red Rock Care Center Marina touched many hearts by encouraging anyone who came in contact with her. Marina is survived by
her daughter, Clara
Marie Landavazo (Allan Landavazo); son, Leonard Louis Esparza (Kim
Esparza); daughter-in-law, Mavis Esparza; her
grandchildren, Alicia
Esparza, Lizabeth Teran,
LaRissa Winstead,
Valerie Calderon, Kristen
Landavazo, Jason
Landavazo, Savieay
Esparza, Casia Esparza;
thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lilly Andrade, Jennie Placencio, Heno Saucedo, Cecilia
Sandoval, Betty Esparza;
brothers-in-law, Lawrence Talamante and Joseph Esparza. She also leaves many cherished
nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marina was preceded in death by her husband, John
Esparza; sons,
Sal Esparza and
Leonard Luis
Esparza, grandson, Joshua
Landavazo; pa-
rents, Clara and Otilio Andrade; sisters, Leonor and Evangeline, brother, Otilio
Andrade Jr. A visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. at
FRENCH- University. A Celebration of Marina's Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m.
at Rehoboth Christian
Church, 30 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Gallup, NM. Interment will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Memorial Contributions may be
made to Rehoboth Christian School. Please visit our online guestbook for Marina at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 11, 2019