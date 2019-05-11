Marina Esparza







Marina Esparza,



age 92, a dedicated and devout wife, mother,



grandmother, and great-grandmother went to her eternal home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She encouraged and gave people hope. Marina was a community volunteer providing services for community events and school events. Marina shared her God given talent of sewing and tailoring exquisite customized apparel. During her stay at Red Rock Care Center Marina touched many hearts by encouraging anyone who came in contact with her. Marina is survived by



her daughter, Clara



Marie Landavazo (Allan Landavazo); son, Leonard Louis Esparza (Kim



Esparza); daughter-in-law, Mavis Esparza; her



grandchildren, Alicia



Esparza, Lizabeth Teran,



LaRissa Winstead,



Valerie Calderon, Kristen



Landavazo, Jason



Landavazo, Savieay



Esparza, Casia Esparza;



thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lilly Andrade, Jennie Placencio, Heno Saucedo, Cecilia



Sandoval, Betty Esparza;



brothers-in-law, Lawrence Talamante and Joseph Esparza. She also leaves many cherished



nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marina was preceded in death by her husband, John



Esparza; sons,



Sal Esparza and



Leonard Luis



Esparza, grandson, Joshua



Landavazo; pa-



rents, Clara and Otilio Andrade; sisters, Leonor and Evangeline, brother, Otilio



Andrade Jr. A visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. at



FRENCH- University. A Celebration of Marina's Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m.



at Rehoboth Christian



Church, 30 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Gallup, NM. Interment will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Memorial Contributions may be



made to Rehoboth Christian School. Please visit our online guestbook for Marina at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 11, 2019